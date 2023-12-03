Cal Fire SLO County planning controlled burn

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. — According to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo County, a controlled burn is scheduled for Monday morning in the Cayucos area.

Cal Fire SLO says the controlled burn will begin Monday, Dec. 4th through Friday Dec. 8th and is expected to begin at 9:45 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

According to Cal Fire SLO, smoke will be visible near Obispo Avenue and Richard Avenue above the Cayucos-Morro Bay Cemetery in Cayucos.

Firefighters from Cal Fire, the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District and local landowners, will conduct the burning of 200 piles of vegetation.

"Prescribed burning is an important tool used to minimize fire hazards and the likelihood of uncontrolled future wildfires that would have the potential to induce significant air quality impacts on the local community," said Cal Fire SLO PIO Toni Davis in a press release. "Should conditions not be suitable for good consumption and optimal smoke dispersal, the burn will be rescheduled."

For more information or to monitor air quality in your neighborhood visit SLOCleanAir.org.