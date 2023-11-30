Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Mental Health and Wellness Symposium held in San Luis Obispo

today at 3:28 pm
Published 4:13 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- A mental health and wellness symposium is being held tonight in San Luis Obispo.

The event is free to the community.

It helps connect the community with local wellness providers, ask questions and empower individuals by exploring health care services.

Locals have the chance to break the stigma, create awareness and have wellness support.

Multiple mental health groups will be in attendance.

The event will also feature light bites and refreshments.

It is being held at DeRose Therapy Group in San Luis Obispo from 5:30-8:30p.m.

Tony Almanza

