San Luis Obispo trends on X after Spotify labels it as ‘My Sound Town’

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. — San Luis Obispo made waves Wednesday on X after users who posted their 2023 Spotify Wrapped were assigned to the central coast city as their "sound town."

Spotify users took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to question and joke about why their music taste led them to San Luis Obispo.

According to Spotify, "Sound Town" is a new feature that matches its users to a city based on their listening and artist affinity.

Courtesy: Spotify

The new feature also labeled Spotify users to other cities, such as Burlington, Vermont and Tempe, Arizona.

