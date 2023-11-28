Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Paso Robles City Council votes to make downtown parking $1 per hour starting in 2024

KEYT
By
Published 4:59 pm

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The Paso Robles City Council voted to start charging $1 per hour for parking in downtown Paso Robles, starting in 2024.

The City provided the following press release:

On November 21, 2024, City Council voted to make changes to the downtown parking program.

Beginning in early 2024 parking will be $1 per hour from minute one of each parking session. Signage and kiosk operations will be improved for clarity.

In addition, the City will issue unlimited senior parking permits for residents over 65 years old within the City limits for one vehicle per household. All other established terms and conditions will remain in effect for senior parking permits. Senior permit applications are expected to be released in March 2024.

City staff will be working to implement the changes to the parking program over the next several weeks. An updated press release will be sent when additional details and an official start date is available.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
city parking
KEYT
paso robles

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Channel 3-12

Email the News Channel 3-12 Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content