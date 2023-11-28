Paso Robles City Council votes to make downtown parking $1 per hour starting in 2024
PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The Paso Robles City Council voted to start charging $1 per hour for parking in downtown Paso Robles, starting in 2024.
The City provided the following press release:
On November 21, 2024, City Council voted to make changes to the downtown parking program.
Beginning in early 2024 parking will be $1 per hour from minute one of each parking session. Signage and kiosk operations will be improved for clarity.
In addition, the City will issue unlimited senior parking permits for residents over 65 years old within the City limits for one vehicle per household. All other established terms and conditions will remain in effect for senior parking permits. Senior permit applications are expected to be released in March 2024.
City staff will be working to implement the changes to the parking program over the next several weeks. An updated press release will be sent when additional details and an official start date is available.