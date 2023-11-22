Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

CAL FIRE agencies gather in Pismo Beach for Surf Rescue training

Christina Rodriguez
By
today at 11:57 am
Published 12:04 pm

PISMO BEACH, Calif. – CAL FIRE agencies gathered in Pismo Beach for a week long Surf Rescue Training ahead of the rain season.

Firefighters said this annual training is important to prepare for rain conditions.

They said it is another tool in their toolbox to protect people who live and tour California's Coast.

Firefighters learned how to feel water hazards, and rescue potential victims from dangerous waves.

For more on this story stay tuned on Your News Channel Live at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. today.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
KEYT
pismo beach
san luis obispo county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Christina Rodriguez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content