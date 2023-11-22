CAL FIRE agencies gather in Pismo Beach for Surf Rescue training

PISMO BEACH, Calif. – CAL FIRE agencies gathered in Pismo Beach for a week long Surf Rescue Training ahead of the rain season.

Firefighters said this annual training is important to prepare for rain conditions.

They said it is another tool in their toolbox to protect people who live and tour California's Coast.

Firefighters learned how to feel water hazards, and rescue potential victims from dangerous waves.

For more on this story stay tuned on Your News Channel Live at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. today.