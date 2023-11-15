City of San Luis Obispo advises Lizzie Fire Burn Scar neighborhood to prepare amidst rain forecast

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The City of San Luis Obispo wants community members who live near the Lizzie Fire Burn Scar to prepare amidst the storm forecast.

The Lizzie Fire that happened on Oct. 30 is now 100% contained and burned 124 acres – but San Luis Obispo City Fire wants the nearby neighborhood to prepare before the rain said to begin tonight.

Although the storm is not forecasted to be severe in the City of San Luis Obispo, it is important for everyone to take steps to prepare now.

According to SLO City, the likelihood of damaging flood flows is generally considered low, but there are still important steps to consider if you live below the burn scar of the Lizzie Fire, especially if you live near or adjacent to a creek or drainage:

Be Winter Weather Ready. Water has caused a lot of expensive property damage in San Luis Obispo. We have prepared this handy guide for you. It tells you lots of things you need to know to get ready for winter weather - before the rains come down. Get the guide and other resources at www.slocity.org/StormPrep.

Monitor weather forecasts. Large quantities or high-intensity rain could cause flooding or debris flows.

Secure sandbags to protect your property. See sandbag filling locations.

Quickly report any issues or concerns to the City. Non-Emergencies www.slocity.org/ask AskSLO App Non-emergency 24/7 dispatch line: 805-781-7312

Emergencies: Dial 9-1-1

Plan to evacuate. While we don’t anticipate evacuations to be necessary, it’s important to be ready to evacuate if needed. Create a go-bag or emergency supply kit with essential items. We recommend considering the 6 “P’s” when evacuating: People and Pets

Papers, including phone numbers and important documents.

Prescriptions, including vitamins and eyeglasses.

Pictures, and other irreplaceable memorabilia

Personal Computer, including storage hard drives.

Plastic (credit cards and cash)

Visit www.slocity.org/Prepare for important preparedness information and more recommendations for those who live below the burn scar of the Lizzie Fire.

