Central Coast first responders have safety tips for drivers amidst storm advisory

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Central Coast first responders have safety tips for drivers amidst the storm said to hit the Central Coast this Wednesday.

Weather forecasters said there is a 50% chance of rain this week.

Safety tips to remember when commuting or traveling;

Prepare vehicle for winter conditions check; tires, brakes, windshield wipers, antifreeze, engine battery, heater, lights, oil, defroster, thermostat, airfilters, fuels

Winter road tools to keep in your vehicle; jumper cables, car cell phone charger, blanket, map

Check the weather forecast before travel, to ensure you have the right clothing and an umbrella

Learn the weather and climate risks of your highways; floods, winds, etc.

Stay off the road during and after a winter storm.

Do not drive through flooded areas. Six inches of water can cause a vehicle to lose control or possibly stall. A foot of water will float many cars.

Be aware of areas where floodwaters have receded. Roads may have weakened and could collapse under the weight of a car.

If a power line falls on your car you are at risk of electrical shock. Stay inside until a trained person removes the wire.

If it becomes hard to control the car, pull over, stop the car and set the parking brake.

If the emergency could affect the stability of the roadway avoid overpasses, bridges, power lines, signs and other hazards.

