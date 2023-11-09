Hope Family Wines raises $30,000 for Operation Surf

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Sales from Hope Family Wines' recent "Waves of Hope" campaign raised more than $30,000 for the Avila Beach nonprofit Operation Surf.

According to organizers, Operation Surf focuses on providing surf therapy for injured U.S. Military Veterans one wave at a time, often times Military Veterans suffer from PTSD.

Owner and winemaker at Hope Family Wines, Austin Hope said, " Operation Surf’s programs are innovative, effective and full of heart. We cannot thank our customers and retail partners enough for helping us exceed our goals for this campaign. It's our privilege to support this local nonprofit that's having such a positive impact in the greater military veteran community."

During the "Wave of Hope" campaign, $2 of every bottle of wine sold went directly to the fund.

Van Curaza, founder of Operation Surf said, "This partnership is a true testament to the care that my friend Chuck Hope and Hope Family Wines have, and to their commitment to helping others."