Community members organize march for Palestine in downtown San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Community members organized a march for Palestine in downtown San Luis Obispo on Thursday evening.

The march will begin at the Mission Plaza through the Thursday evening Farmers Market.

They are asking government officials to demand a ceasefire in Gaza – after the October 7 terrorist attack by Hamas in Israel.

As of Monday, the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported the death toll surpassed 10,000 people – this does not in include the people not accounted for underneath the ruble.

According to the U.N Agency for Palestine, more than 100 attacks have been directed to health care facilities and amongst most deaths were women and children.

A spokesperson for Israel Defense Forces reiterated in a news conference, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there is no cease fire until all Hamas hostages are released.

The President Biden Administration committed to fund Gaza with $100 million in humanitarian aid.

More recently, in President Biden's request to Congress for the foreign aid package of $106 billion for Ukraine, Israel and the U.S. Border – 14.3 billion is to aid Israel.

The march in San Luis Obispo will begin at 6:30 p.m.

For more on this story stay tuned on Your News Channel live at 6:00 and 6:30 p.m. Thursday.