Pair of Central Coast Medical Centers earn high grades

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria and French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo announced they both received high grades from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog that decide standards for excellence in patient care.

Leapfrog said it determines grades based on errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to reduce harm.

Sue Andersen, the President and CEO, Marian Regional Medical Center said, "Earning a Leapfrog 'A' grade in hospital safety reflects our commitment to the highest quality of patient care and patient well-being."

French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo consistently earns high marks from The Leapfrog Group, as the medical center has received 24 straight "A" grades from the nonprofit watchdog.

Patrick Caster, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "Being the only California hospital and one of only 10 hospitals in the nation which have achieved 24 consecutive Leapfrog straight ‘A’ grades combined with a Five Star CMS rating is a tremendous validation of the excellent quality care delivered by the staff and physicians of French Hospital Medical Center."