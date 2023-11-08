Skip to Content
5Cities Coalition breaks ground on new homeless shelter in Grover Beach

Grover Beach Cabins for Change - Completed Cabin with Local Artwork. 5Cities Homeless Coalition
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — This week, the 5Cities Homeless Coalition broke ground on a new 30 unit homeless shelter.

Each unit may house a single adult or a couple who is looking for a permanent place to live. The shelter will have onsite case management and will connect residents to health benefits, counseling and CalFresh resources.

5Cities Homeless Coalition will have a 55-year lease for the shelter from the city of Grover Beach. 

According to The Tribune, the land was bought by the city with American Rescue Plan Act Funding. Balay Ko Funding donated approximately 2.6 million to kick off the project and Dignity Moves from Santa Barbara is the developer for the shelter. 

Each cabin will have space for two bunk beds or a bed and a desk. The design of the shelter will be similar to the Cabins for Change program which is a 20 cabin shelter in Grover Beach. 

The new shelter will be located on 955 South Fourth St. in Grover Beach. 

Christina Rodriguez

