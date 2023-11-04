Skip to Content
Injured hiker in Poly Canyon trail rescued

Courtesy: CHP Coastal Division Air Operations
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — A hiker in Poly Canyon Trail was rescued after getting injured Friday afternoon.

According to the California Highway Patrol Coastal Division, the hiker sustained a leg and knee injury, becoming unable to hike out.

CHP's coastal division air operations unit. the H-70, assisted the City of San Luis Obispo Fire Department with rescuing the injured hiker.

Courtesy: CHP Coastal Division Air Operations

According to CHP's coastal division, the H-70 lowered an air rescue harness to ground personnel, who then packaged the hiker for transport. The air unit hoisted the injured hiker and flew them directly to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

CHP's coastal division said in a facebook post that the "rescue was a collaborative effort between multiple agencies."

