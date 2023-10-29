SWAT team serves search warrant, makes arrest in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The San Luis Obispo Police Department and the Regional SWAT team served a search warrant, making an arrest Sunday morning.

According to SLO law enforcement officers, the warrant was for a residential home on the 1200 block of West Newport.

SLO City police say, the warrant stemmed from a report from Friday, October 20, 2023 of an 11-year-old juvenile, regarding sexual abuse. An investigation by the department led to identifying a 22-year-old SLO resident as the suspect.

The male suspect was taken into custody and was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on four counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14. His bail is set at $400,000.

The investigation also found that the 22-year-old had illegally purchased a glock-style handgun on October 17, 2023, and an AK-47 style rifle on October 18, 2023.

Residents were alerted about the search warrant at approximately 7:13 a.m. Access to West Newport and Newport were restricted to law enforcement only.

SLO police advised residents of the surrounding area to shelter-in-place. The shelter-in-place order was lifted at approximately 8:25 a.m.

A second search warrant was served in the 3800 block of south Higuera Street — a residence frequented by the 22-year-old suspect.

No firearms were located during the search and an investigation is on-going.

The Regional SWAT Team was comprised of members from: SLOPD, Paso Robles Police Department, Arroyo Grande Police Department, Grover Beach Police Department, Pismo Beach Police Department, Morro Bay Police Department, California State Parks and Cal Poly Police Department.

Police are asking members of the community for information related to the case to contact Sgt. Kemp at 805-783-7765.