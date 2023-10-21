Cal Poly defeats conference opponent Northern Colorado

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- The Cal Poly football team returned home and looked to snap a four game losing streak against conference opponent Northern Colorado.

After Cal Poly had to face three top ranked conference opponents in the last three weeks.

The Mustangs were looking to get their first win in over a month.

Coming into the game Cal Poly held a 10-3 record overall against Northern Colorado.

The Mustangs were able to hold off Northern Colorado 24-17.

Cal Poly has a bye next week before heading to Eastern Washington to play the Eagles.