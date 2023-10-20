National Philanthropy Day winners announced, honoring San Luis Obispo County philanthropists

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – National Philanthropy Day is November 15, and the Association of Fundraising Professionals San Luis Obispo County Chapter (AFP) have revealed its 2023 winners.

The award for Philanthropist of the year goes to Debbie Collins Johnson, and the award for Business Philanthropist of the year goes to Idler's Home. The Philanthropy Milestone award goes to The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County and the Presidents Award will go to Bob and Debbie Wacker.

The winners will be recognized at an awards ceremony Nov. 15 at La Lomita Ranch in San Luis Obispo from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

This event will highlight the tremendous positive effects nonprofit organizations, volunteers and leaders continue to make in San Luis Obispo County.