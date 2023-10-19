The Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County Organizations awards over $400,000 in grants to local organizations

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County (CSFLOCO) has awarded over $400,000 to various organizations across SLO County in an effort support the environment, human services, arts, seniors and individuals with disabilities.

According to the CSFLOCO, some of the recipients include AmpSurf (Association of Amputee Surfers, NatureTrack Foundation, Foundation for the Performing Arts, Opera SLO, Paso Robles Youth Arts Center, Cambria Center for the Arts and more.

For the full list of recipients click here .

Heidi McPherson, CEO of The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County said, "The goal of the General Grants Program has always been to provide funding for agencies that directly address community needs. We are thrilled to announce this grant cycle and extend our gratitude to these remarkable organizations for their dedication to our community."