Tenet Health Central Coast hospitals participate in Socktober: ‘Share a pair to show you care’

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Tenet Health Central Coast Hospitals announced they will participate in "Socktober" again as they look to support the homeless community.

According to Tenet Health, "Socks are the number one clothing item needed in homeless shelters. Many unsheltered people rarely take their shoes off."

"They walk often and don’t always have laundry facilities at close reach. That’s why clean socks are the top-requested item at homeless shelters, yet least donated," said Tenet Health.

Donations will remain local and go to local shelters, and anyone willing to participate can drop off socks at the cafes at either Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center or Twin Cities Community Hospital throughout the Month of October.