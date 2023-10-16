New Tesla battery plant installed at San Luis Obispo water treatment plant

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The Utilities Department for the City of San Luis Obispo reached a significant milestone as the department installed a Tesla battery storage system at the water treatment plant.

Aaron Floyd, City Utilities Director, said "The installation of the Tesla battery system at our Water Treatment Plant is a testament to our City's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and resilience. I’m proud of the work our team has done to make this vision a reality."

Floyd added, "This project not only exemplifies the positive impact of grant-funded initiatives but also demonstrates our dedication to providing clean, reliable, and cost-effective services to our community. It's a win-win for both our residents and the environment."

