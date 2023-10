SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- The Cal Poly Mustangs returned home to play rivals UC Davis.

It was the 49th meeting between Cal Poly and UC Davis in the Battle for the Golden Horseshoe.

The last time the Mustangs won the Golden Horseshoe was back in the 2016 season.

Cal Poly and UC Davis both came into this game with a 2-2 overall record.

UC Davis was able to get the win and for the 7th straight year beat Cal Poly.

The Mustangs hosts Idaho next Saturday.