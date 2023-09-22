Local artists bring a Nashville feel to the Central Coast 

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The Dark Horse Music Collective is hosting "Songwriters in The Round" at Barrelhouse Brewing in San Luis Obispo on Oct. 2.

It is an intimate show where artists will talk about their songs before performing.

Three artists will share the stage and pass along the mic after singing. This performance format was first seen in Nashville, Tennessee.

A few of the artists are local talent. Susan Ritchie is a Central Coast local who was awarded Best Blues Song and New Times. Josh Rosenblum is a singer, song writer and guitarist from Modesto. Sadie Jasper is an also a sings and composes her own songs.

Tickets will be sold for $12 dollars. For more on this The Round Show stay tuned on Your News Channel live at 4, 5 and 6 pm today.

