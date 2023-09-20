Tenet Health hosts hiring fairs on Central Coast

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- Tenet Health in San Luis Obispo is now hiring. Wednesday was the first of two hiring fairs happening this week on the Central Coast.

About thirty people showed up to the Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center seeking work.

Tenet Health says some jobs come with a hiring bonus of up to twenty-thousand dollars.

This week, jobs are being offered on the spot.

Hiring directors are hoping to see bilingual candidates. Tenet Health wants to highlight the value of hiring Latinos in health care.

Especially during Hispanic Heritage month. Management says a diverse staff helps practitioners connect with patients.

The next hiring fair is tomorrow at Twin Cities Hospital in Templeton from 10am until 2pm.