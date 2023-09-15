A new COVID-19 vaccine will be available this fall season

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – With fall and winter around the corner, people are beginning to prepare for the flu season. This flu season, there will be an updated COVID-19 vaccine available for people on the Central Coast at the end of the month.

The previous Bivalent version acted against the original strain of the virus. The updated vaccine, Monovalent, will be directed towards the Omicron strain.

Public Health Officials from San Luis Obispo County said the updated vaccine will be available in the coming weeks. The vaccine is recommended for everyone six months or older.

If you've had a recent vaccine or booster, you must wait two months to receive the updated vaccine.

People may also receive the COVID-19, RSV and Flu vaccine together but it is recommended to take them a week apart to avoid die effects.

The COVID-19 vaccine is no longer free but should be covered by all health policies.

If people are uninsured, there are programs available with the Public Health Department and other community centers.

People may begin to inquire with their primary care physicians and pharmacies to schedule their vaccinations.

