Dignity Health French Hospital in San Luis Obispo earns The Joint Commissions recognition

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Dignity Health French Hospital in San Luis Obispo received The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Total Hip and Knee Replacement Certification.

This recognition demonstrates continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

The certification is partnered with the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. It focuses on the pre-surgical orthopedic consultation to the pre-op, hospitalization or ambulatory surgical center admission, rehabilitation activities, and follow-up visit with the orthopedic surgeon.

The hospital recently received an unannounced review of the Orthopedic department, with on-site observations and interviews and surpassed all requirements.

