Woods Humane Society offers half-off adoptions in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Woods Humane Society is having an adoption promotion called “Fall In Love,” half-off through September 17 on all their animals.

This is the first time Woods Humane is putting their puppies and kittens in a promotion.

The reason for this promotion is to help as many animals as possible to find their forever homes, but also to bring in new animals.

"Every animal that gets adopted opens up a kennel here and a kennel from where they're coming from. We have so many animals in need," said Robin Coleman, Community Engagement Manager.

All adoptable pets have been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and treated for parasites.

Adoptions come with a free health check at a local Veterinary Clinic.

Coleman said, "it's a great time to adopt your new best friend."

The Woods Humane Society has locations in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero: