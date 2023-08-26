Phone scam caller claiming to be sheriff targeting residents in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. — According to the San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office, a phone scam caller is targeting residents in the county.

The SLO County Sheriff's Office says, there have been several reports of someone contacting individuals claiming to be a SLO County sheriff, informing them there is a warrant out for their arrest.

The phone number used by the scammers directs callers to a fake Sheriff's Office phone tree," a SLO County Sheriff press release said. "The caller indicates the resident can clear the warrant by making a cash transfer or through a debit card or gift card."

The county sheriff's office says if anyone receives a call alleging to be a SLO sheriff to report and call their local law enforcement agency.

To report or give information regarding the ongoing phone call scams, SLO authorities say to contact them at (805) 805-781-4553.

"We want to caution residents this is a scam," the press release said. "The Sheriff's Office reminds you that it is not our practice to contact residents by phone regarding these matters."