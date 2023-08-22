Five Cities Fire Authority Fire Chief Lieberman announces retirement

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Five Cities Fire Authority Fire Chief Steve Lieberman has announced his retirement from the emergency response organization effective December of this year.

According to Five Cities Fire Authority (FCFA), the recruitment process to fill the announced vacancy will begin shortly.

Lieberman was appointed to his position in December of 2014 and during his tenure completed long-term strategic planning, financial analysis, and helped the organization's evolving sustainability goals.

FCFA Chief Executive Officer Matthew Bronson said, “Chief Lieberman has been instrumental in shaping the Five Cities Fire Authority into the modern, professional, and high-quality fire and emergency medical service agency it is today. Chief Lieberman’s deep-seated commitment to the Five Cities area is unparalleled and we are grateful for his many years of service. We will shortly begin a recruitment process to hire the next Chief and continue advancing the Five Cities Fire Authority in service to our local communities.”

“I began my community involvement as a member of the Grover City Volunteer Fire Department in the early 1990’s. My wife and I have raised our family in the Five Cities area, and that sense of being a local resident has driven me to do what I believe to have been best for our communities in terms of fire and emergency response," detailed Chief Lieberman. "I believe it is time for the next Fire Chief to bring strong operational experience, a willingness to engage in our communities, and to do what is needed to further the evolution of the Five Cities Fire Authority.”