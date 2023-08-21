Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo County resident that fled child molestation charges arrested in Montana

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A 41-year-old former San Luis Obispo County resident was arrested in Montana for multiple counts of child molestation and is currently in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail.

On Apr. 29 of 2021, an arrest warrant was issued for the man for multiple charges of sexual acts with a child under the age of ten, aggravated sexual assault of a minor, and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.

According to San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, it is believed the abuse occurred over the course of several years and the man fled the area before the arrest warrant was issued and could not be located.

On Jul. 28 of this year, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office was alerted that the man was living in Helena, Montana area, and, after various details confirmed his identity, the man was taken into custody by Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office on Jul. 30 detail San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

The man was brought back on Aug. 17 and now faces child molestation charges.

