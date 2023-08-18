Multiple ATM skimming devices discovered on Spring Street in Paso Robles Friday morning

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The Coast Hills Federal Credit Union branch on 1402 Spring Street in Paso Robles called the Paso Robles Police Department(PRPD) Friday morning to report their ATM technician discovered a skimmer device outside of the bank.

Around 9:47 a.m. Friday morning, PRPD officers removed the skimming device and discovered a small camera had also been mounted inside of the frame of the eternal ATM which allowed for the recording of ATM card PIN inputs detail PRPD.

According to PRPD, proactive employees at that Coast Hills branch contacted other local banks and another skimming device was discovered on an external ATM at Premier Valley Bank on 1245 Spring Street.

Both devices were removed and are part of an ongoing investigation. PRPD believes the skimming devices were both installed on the ATMs around 5:30 a.m. Friday morning.

PRPD detail that there has been a recent increase in located skimming devices at these two banks as well as a Bank of America branch also on Spring Street.

The best practice for customers is to remain vigilant of their account transactions if they have used any external ATMs in the area recently.

Below are images shared by the PRPD of the removed skimming device and two cameras.