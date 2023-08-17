The city of San Luis Obispo invests over $100,000 for child care project

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The city of San Luis Obispo invested $108,000 over the last two years in a new pilot project at the Community Action Partnership of SLO County (CAPSLO) to increase child care options in the city.

There are nine new child care start ups now open with more on the way.

The city council also agreed to allocate an additional $25,000 per year for the next two years.

Managed through CAPSLO’s existing Child Care Initiative Project, the pilot program called “Direct Support for Family Child Care Start-ups" has helped the following nine child care programs successfully earn their family child care license in the City of San Luis Obispo since January 2022.

To date, that program has been successful, according to the City’s Economic Development Manager, Lee Johnson. "The grant funding provided by the City is administered by CAPSLO and can be used to start a child care business, eliminate barriers to obtaining a child care license, and accelerate the creation of quality child care slots in San Luis Obispo," Johnson said.

“Child care businesses are largely women-owned businesses and in the City of SLO, more than half of licensed family child care home businesses are minority owned,” said CAPSLO’s Children Services Manager, Shana Paulson. "In the first year of this program, our goal was to see 80% of the grant participants create at least six new child care spaces – or four if they’re only serving infants or toddlers. We have accomplished that. The City’s investment has resulted in increased options and opportunities for children and their families. We appreciate their partnership in this work."

