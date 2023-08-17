Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

SLO High teacher and basketball coach dismissed Tuesday for alleged misconduct with a student

San Luis Coastal Unified School District
By
today at 2:54 pm
Published 3:49 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – During the San Luis Coastal Unified School District's regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, the board voted unanimously for the dismissal and immediate suspension without pay of San Luis Obispo High School history teacher and basketball coach Jeffrey Brandow.

Brandow was placed on paid administrative leave five months after allegations of misconduct involving a student were brought to the attention of the District late last year detail the SLO Tribune.

Now that the District's decision of dismissal has been formally passed, Brandow has 30 days to appeal.

Brandow remained an active employee at the high school after the allegations initially surfaced, even coaching the Varsity Boys basketball team to a league championship last year.

During the District's Tuesday meeting, the sister and mother of the student associated with Brandow's misconduct spoke to the assembled members.

San Luis Coastal School District Superintendent Eric Prater ended his comments during the District's meeting by stating the school district is continuing its investigation into Brandow.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
alleged misconduct with a student
community
Jeffrey Brandow
KEYT
safety
San Luis Coastal Unified School DIstrict
san luis obispo county
San Luis Obispo High School

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content