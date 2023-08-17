SLO High teacher and basketball coach dismissed Tuesday for alleged misconduct with a student

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – During the San Luis Coastal Unified School District's regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, the board voted unanimously for the dismissal and immediate suspension without pay of San Luis Obispo High School history teacher and basketball coach Jeffrey Brandow.

Brandow was placed on paid administrative leave five months after allegations of misconduct involving a student were brought to the attention of the District late last year detail the SLO Tribune.

Now that the District's decision of dismissal has been formally passed, Brandow has 30 days to appeal.

Brandow remained an active employee at the high school after the allegations initially surfaced, even coaching the Varsity Boys basketball team to a league championship last year.

During the District's Tuesday meeting, the sister and mother of the student associated with Brandow's misconduct spoke to the assembled members.

San Luis Coastal School District Superintendent Eric Prater ended his comments during the District's meeting by stating the school district is continuing its investigation into Brandow.