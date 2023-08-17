Skip to Content
Employee shot at Grover Beach 7/11, San Luis Obispo Police have suspect in custody

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – Grover Beach Police responded to a shooting at the 7/11 at 390 W. Grand Avenue around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon. An employee was shot during the incident.

According to Grover Beach Police Department, that employee was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

San Luis Obispo Police Department details that a man associated with another shooting in San Luis Obispo is also believed to have been the shooter at the Grover Beach 7/11 and is in custody.

The San Luis Ranch scene referenced in the tweet above is believed to be associated with the law enforcement response to both shootings and the following images below are from the scene.

At 6:13 p.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department asked anyone living within two blocks of the intersection of San Luis Ranch Road and Legacy Lane to shelter in place as the stand-off continues.

This is a evolving situation and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

