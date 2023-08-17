Employee shot at Grover Beach 7/11, San Luis Obispo Police have suspect in custody

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – Grover Beach Police responded to a shooting at the 7/11 at 390 W. Grand Avenue around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon. An employee was shot during the incident.

According to Grover Beach Police Department, that employee was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

San Luis Obispo Police Department details that a man associated with another shooting in San Luis Obispo is also believed to have been the shooter at the Grover Beach 7/11 and is in custody.

SLOPD is aware of a second shooting today in SLO County reported in San Luis Obispo; the first was reported in Grover Beach. A man we believe is a suspect in both shootings is in custody. The scene at San Luis Ranch is still active. Please avoid the area if possible. — San Luis Obispo Police Department (@SLOCityPolice) August 18, 2023

The San Luis Ranch scene referenced in the tweet above is believed to be associated with the law enforcement response to both shootings and the following images below are from the scene.

At 6:13 p.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department asked anyone living within two blocks of the intersection of San Luis Ranch Road and Legacy Lane to shelter in place as the stand-off continues.

SLOPD is working with other law enforcement agencies to secure an area at San Luis Ranch, but the site is still active. Anyone living within two blocks of the intersection on San Luis Ranch Road and Legacy Lane have been asked to shelter in place. Please avoid the area. — San Luis Obispo Police Department (@SLOCityPolice) August 18, 2023

This is a evolving situation and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.