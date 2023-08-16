Skip to Content
Man arrested for arson at Madonna Plaza shopping center on Tuesday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A 34-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon at the Madonna Plaza shopping center for felony arson and providing a false ID to a police officer.

On Aug. 15 around 4:21 p.m., San Luis Obispo Police and Fire personnel responded to reported pallet on fire next to a building in the Madonna Plaza shopping center.

According to San Luis Obispo Police Department, witnesses observed the 34-year-old man lighting and adding trash to the fire as well as set two additional fires in the shopping center, one in the cab of an unoccupied truck in the parking lot and one in a dumpster behind a restaurant.

Fire personnel extinguished the fires and patrol officers apprehended the man as he fled across the street to Laguna Lake Park detail San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The cost of the fires has not been released and a motive has not been determined relay San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The 34-year-old was booked into San Luis Obispo COunty Jail on three counts of felony arson and one count of misdemeanor providing false ID to a police officer.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

