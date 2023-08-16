Firefighters stop forward progress of five-acre vegetation fire west of Paso Robles, 30% contained

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Cal Fire San Luis Obispo stopped the forward progress of a five-acre vegetation fire near the 1400 block of Willow Creek Road and Sleepy Farm Road west of Paso Robles.

The fire is currently 30% contained, according to Cal Fire SLO.

Update #WillowIC 4 acres and the forward progression of the fire has been stopped. — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) August 16, 2023

This fire started at 1:43 p.m. on Wednesday.

The cause of the fire has been determined to have been a vehicle that got stuck in the grass, but no injuries or threats to structures have been reported.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as updates come into the newsroom.