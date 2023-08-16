Fire crews reach 100% containment of 1/4 acre vegetation fire in eastern San Luis Obispo County

WILDLAND FIRE: Firefighters & #CattleIC at scene of a 1/4 acre fire near the 7600 block of Cattle Dr. in Santa Margarita Ca. pic.twitter.com/EZlpSZLp7u

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the fire was at a quarter of an acre and has been fully contained as of 2:26 p.m.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire off of Cattle Drive in eastern San Luis Obispo County near Twisselman Pond.

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.