Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fire crews reach 100% containment of 1/4 acre vegetation fire in eastern San Luis Obispo County

CAL FIRE SLO on Twitter
By
today at 1:27 pm
Published 1:33 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire off of Cattle Drive in eastern San Luis Obispo County near Twisselman Pond.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the fire was at a quarter of an acre and has been fully contained as of 2:26 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
KEYT
safety
san luis obispo county
San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
vegetation fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content