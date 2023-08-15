Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Cal Fire awards over $4 million in wildfire fuel reduction grants in San Luis Obispo County

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection
By
today at 3:32 pm
Published 3:52 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department announced a total of $4,349,626.70 to Fire Prevention Grant Awardees for the 2022/2023 grant cycle.

Statewide, Cal Fire awarded $113 million in grants for fuel reduction efforts.

The San Luis Obispo County recipients for this grant cycle are listed below:

  • California State Parks-San Luis Obispo Coast District received $857,337.60 for fuel reduction
  • City of Pismo Beach received $190,537.69 to procure fuel reduction equipment
  • City of Paso Robles received $443,797.35 for hazardous fuels reduction equipment
  • San Luis Obispo County Community Fire Safe Council received $2,857,954.06 for county-wide wildfire hazard reduction efforts

For more information about Cal Fire's Wildfire Prevention Grants, visit their website here.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

