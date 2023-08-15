Cal Fire awards over $4 million in wildfire fuel reduction grants in San Luis Obispo County
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department announced a total of $4,349,626.70 to Fire Prevention Grant Awardees for the 2022/2023 grant cycle.
Statewide, Cal Fire awarded $113 million in grants for fuel reduction efforts.
The San Luis Obispo County recipients for this grant cycle are listed below:
- California State Parks-San Luis Obispo Coast District received $857,337.60 for fuel reduction
- City of Pismo Beach received $190,537.69 to procure fuel reduction equipment
- City of Paso Robles received $443,797.35 for hazardous fuels reduction equipment
- San Luis Obispo County Community Fire Safe Council received $2,857,954.06 for county-wide wildfire hazard reduction efforts
For more information about Cal Fire's Wildfire Prevention Grants, visit their website here.