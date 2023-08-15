Cal Fire awards over $4 million in wildfire fuel reduction grants in San Luis Obispo County

For more information about Cal Fire's Wildfire Prevention Grants, visit their website here .

The San Luis Obispo County recipients for this grant cycle are listed below:

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department announced a total of $4,349,626.70 to Fire Prevention Grant Awardees for the 2022/2023 grant cycle.

