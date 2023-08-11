Skip to Content
Motorcyclist dies after collision on Highway 41

TEMPLETON, Calif. – Joseph L. Haga, a 71-year-old resident of Templeton, died after he crashed while riding his motorcycle on Highway 41 on Thursday.

On Thursday, Aug. 10 around 12:15 p.m., Haga was riding his 2020 Yamaha MT-10 southbound on Highway 41 north of Mile Marker 34 at an unknown speed when he exited the roadway for unknown reasons while making a right-hand turn detail California Highway Patrol (CHP) Templeton Area.

According to CHP, Haga lost control of his motorcycle and collided with a barbed wire fence and multiple fence posts.

Haga was ejected from his motorcycle and landed on the west shoulder of Highway 41 where he had fatal injuries relay CHP.

CHP explains that drugs nor alcohol appear to have been a factor in this incident, but that an investigation is ongoing.

