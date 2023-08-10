Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Paso Robles High School vandalized early Thursday morning

Paso Robles Police Department
August 10, 2023 10:24 am
PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) detained two juveniles from a larger group at Paso Robles High School a little after midnight where approximately $30,000 of vandalism was discovered.

One of the two detained juveniles was found to be in possession of a large hammer and a fire extinguisher detail PRPD.

Early Thursday morning PRPD dispatch received a call of multiple room alarms triggered at Paso Robles High School and arriving officers located a group of juveniles who began running from one of the classrooms with an active alarm relay PRPD.

According to PRPD, an investigation discovered multiple classrooms with broken windows and damaged property scattered across the campus. Initial estimates put the damage around $30,000.

The two detained juveniles were booked into San Luis Obispo Juvenile Services Center for violation of Penal Code 459 (Burglary) and Penal Code 594 (Malicious Mischief).

This is an ongoing investigation and PRPD is asking anyone with information to call 805-237-6464. If you would like to report relevant information and remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 805-549-7867.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

