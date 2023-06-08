Paso Robles Youth Arts Center awarded $5000 grant from Community Foundation of SLO County

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County awarded the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center one of its $5000 unrestricted grant awards.

Those funds will support the Center's after school classes in the visual and performing arts.

Paso Robles Youth Arts Center CEO Heidi McPherson said, “Our grantees are the experts in their particular fields and understand how best to leverage their grant awards for maximum impact.”

The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center has provided children ages five to 18 with free visual and performing arts classes for the past 24 years and is funded through private support.

More information about the Center is available at pryoutharts.org.