Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Paso Robles Youth Arts Center awarded $5000 grant from Community Foundation of SLO County

Paso Robles Youth Arts Center
By
today at 1:05 pm
Published 1:17 pm

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County awarded the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center one of its $5000 unrestricted grant awards.

Those funds will support the Center's after school classes in the visual and performing arts.

Paso Robles Youth Arts Center CEO Heidi McPherson said, “Our grantees are the experts in their particular fields and understand how best to leverage their grant awards for maximum impact.”

The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center has provided children ages five to 18 with free visual and performing arts classes for the past 24 years and is funded through private support.

More information about the Center is available at pryoutharts.org.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
after school programs
art
Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County
community grants
KEYT
Paso Robles Youth Arts Center
san luis obispo county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content