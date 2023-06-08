Cuesta College breaks ground on San Luis Obispo Campus Center

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – On Wednesday, Cuesta College broke ground on their new San Luis Obispo Campus Center.

The future 33,728 square foot Campus Center will serve as the main reception area for the San Luis Obispo satellite campus and was made possible after San Luis Obispo County voters approved Measure L, a $275 million general obligation bond in November of 2014.

“The generous support from this great community provides the essential funding necessary for capital projects,” said Cuesta College Superintendent and President Dr. Jill Stearns. “With the passing of Measure L, the opportunities to improve Cuesta’s physical space to include a new center for student support services would not be possible.”

Notable details about the future San Luis Obispo Campus Center:

Expected completion is by Spring 2025

Project cost is approximately $37 million

Project awarded to Wysong Construction of Atascadero

Project site covers approximately five acres

Includes development of a new RTA bus stop, updated parking with EV chargers

Aiming for LEED Silver Certification

Building’s lobby will feature a welcome center and help desk

First floor will house student success and support programs, while the second floor will host college administrative offices and a meeting space for the Board of Trustees and Foundation Board

For more information on the project, visit cuestacollegebond.info.