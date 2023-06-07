June Gloom hasn’t stopped tourists from visiting Pismo Beach

PISMO BEACH, Calif. -- May grey's are out and June gloom is in, but the weather hasn't held back tourism in Pismo Beach.

On Tuesday morning, people on the Central Coast saw thunderstorms, lightning and scattered rain.

Some folks we spoke to say they visit Pismo Beach rain or shine.

Frank and Lisa Mendiola have been visiting Pismo for 30 years.

“In Fresno, it's like 90 right now. So, you know, we'll take 60, 65. That's definitely okay for us.. It's just really nice and relaxing. Doesn't so much bother with the weather. It's still nice out here." said Mendiola.

They say the visit for the views, seafood and Splash Cafe.

Mia White and Jordyn Allis are visiting from Idaho.

They said they are looking for the perfect college to attend.

“I was excited to be on the beach and be like, yeah, it's like Sunny, maybe get a little tan on, but are kind of sad that it's rainy and like clouding gloomy, super gloomy.. And we were kind of excited to be on the beach and like in the sun, but didn't really work out that way," said White and Allis.

They've already fallen in love with Cal Poly Slo and are heading to U.C. Santa Barbara next.

“Yeah, I love it here. I love California. And Pismo Beach is a really good vibe. You could say," said White.

Allis said Pismo left a good first impression.

“I think this is a really like cute town. It's got like it's kind of like an older feel. I really like it," said Allis.