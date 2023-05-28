The Association of Mexican American Educators is looking for sponsors to refurbish the Cesar Chavez Native Garden in Nipomo

NIPOMO, Calif. -- The Association of Mexican American Educators (AMAE) is holding a meeting today at the Cesar Chavez Native Garden in Nipomo in hopes of gathering resources to refurbish the park and hiking trail.

The AMAE is a state-wide organization that helps students receive scholarships to further their education.

The AMAE and many others used the San Luis Obispo County park for parent meetings and family picnics. Unfortunately, it has been unavailable since the pandemic.

During the COVID-19 Pandemic the Cesar Chavez Native Garden gazebo was destroyed from unknown circumstances.

This meeting was postponed since Cesar Chavez's birthday this last March 31st.

Today, the San Luis Obispo 4th District Representative, Jimmy Paulding will be the Key note Speaker. In effort, to gather resources and sponsors to restore the Cesar Chavez Native Garden.

President of Allan Hancock Community College and the Chumash Casino are working towards helping to rebuild the damaged park and hiking trail.

The Chumash Casino is also partnering with the AMAE to refurbish the park and hiking trail because they want to save the oak tree's planted in that land.

The park and hiking trail will have words of wisdom implanted in stones from Cesar Chavez like it previously did; but, will also have words of wisdom from the Chumash people.

President of the AMAE, Rose Ballesteros said they hope to rebuild the park and hiking trail by Cesar Chavez's next birthday March 31st, 2024.