Grover Beach Council awards 11 area non-profits with Community Grants

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – The Grover Beach City Council unanimously approved 11 recommended recipients of the FY 2023-2024 Community Grants Program.

The 11 organizations receiving between $2000 to $5000 grants are below:

Arroyo Grande Community Hospital - Homeless Patient Services Program

Boys and Girls Club of South SLO County - 8 Week Pickleball Play Program

Casa Solana - Services for low-income women with substance abuse

Environmental Center of SLO - Creeks to Coast litter pickup event

Five Cities Christian Women Food Pantry - Feeding Our Neighbors in Need

Hospice of SLO County - In-home Support and Grief Counseling Program

One Cool Earth - School Garden Nutrition Education Program

Shower the People - Mobile Shower Program

SLO Noor Foundation - Health clinics for uninsured residents

Smart Share Housing Solutions - Affordable housing and support for seniors

South SLO County Womenade - Winter Break Food Program

The City received 20 total applications for the grant program and narrowed the recipient list based on recommendations from City staff.

“We were impressed by the number of qualified applicants, which made the selection process challenging. After thoroughly reviewing the applications, we selected the organizations that aligned the most with our established criteria for the program,” said Grover Beach City Manager Matt Bronson. “I am confident that this program will continue to leave a positive impact on Grover Beach’s nonprofit organizations and our community as a whole.”

The City's Community Grants Program distributes one-time funding of $50,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 dedicated to non-profit organizations that provide key community services or programs.

“I am extremely grateful for all of our nonprofit organizations. Each and every one of them are dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for Grover Beach residents, and our Community Grants Program aims to support their ongoing efforts,” said Grover Beach Mayor Karen Bright. “The selected grant recipients for this year’s program have demonstrated their qualifications and align closely to our Council Goals. We look forward to the greater impact this additional funding will bring.”