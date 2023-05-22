Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
today at 9:12 pm
Published 9:25 pm

San Luis Obispo Clerk-Recorder issues Paso Robles School District Special Election final cost

County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The County of San Luis Obispo Clerk-Recorder has released the final cost of the Apr. 18, 2023 Special Election for the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District at $307,624.18.

The School District now has 30 days to make that payment to the County.

The final costs were below the initial estimates due to low voter turnout.

Monterey County will provide their own final costs to the School District by the end of the week.

A breakdown of the Statement of Charges presented to the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District for the Special Election is below:

Services and Supplies: $45,929.99

Publications: $1,458.42

Ballot & VIG Printing: $23,030.64

Polling Locations/Workers: $13,186.00

Postage: $6,673.42

Labor: $217,345.71

Total Cost: $307,624.1

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
County of San Luis Obispo Clerk-Recorder
EDUCATION
KEYT
local elections
monterey county
Paso Robles Joint Unified School District
san luis obispo county
special election

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content