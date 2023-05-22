San Luis Obispo Clerk-Recorder issues Paso Robles School District Special Election final cost

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The County of San Luis Obispo Clerk-Recorder has released the final cost of the Apr. 18, 2023 Special Election for the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District at $307,624.18.

The School District now has 30 days to make that payment to the County.

The final costs were below the initial estimates due to low voter turnout.

Monterey County will provide their own final costs to the School District by the end of the week.

A breakdown of the Statement of Charges presented to the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District for the Special Election is below:

Services and Supplies: $45,929.99

Publications: $1,458.42

Ballot & VIG Printing: $23,030.64

Polling Locations/Workers: $13,186.00

Postage: $6,673.42

Labor: $217,345.71

Total Cost: $307,624.1