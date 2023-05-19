SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Tenet Health Central Coast is hosting a free skin cancer screening today in San Luis Obispo.

According to Tenet Health Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States.

They said there are millions of cases diagnosed yearly.

Although, it is one of the most preventable and life saving when detected early.

There will be a dermatologist privately examining patients for any visible spots concerning cancer.

The screening itself takes less than 10 minutes.

The screening is by appointments until 5 p.m., to register call 855-916-0219 or visit tenethealthcentralcost.com/events.

Location:

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center Auditorium

1010 Murray Ave.

San Luis Obispo, CA 93405