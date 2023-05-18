Atascadero prepares for wildfire season with Wildfire Consultation Program for homeowners

ATASCADERO, Calif. – Are you prepared for the upcoming fire season? If your answer was less than clear, Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services are here to help!

San Luis Obispo Fire Safe Council has awarded grant funding for homeowner consultation to create a fire safe community.

If you reside in Atascadero west of Highway 101 you are eligible for a free Wildfire Risk Consultation.

The consultation includes:

Staff will meet you at your residence

Provide an evaluation of your property and structures

Provide information to help firefighters defend your property

Answer your questions in-person

To request your free Wildfire Risk Consultation, visit here or call 805-470-3300. For general tips on protecting your property form wildfires, visit the National Fire Protection Association website.

Reminder for Atascadero residents, clearing weeds by June 1 is mandatory. For more information about the city's weed abatement program visit www.atascadero.org/weedabatement or call 805-461-5070.