PetSmart Charities donates to improve access to veterinary care through C.A.R.E.4Paws

OCEANO, Calif. – C.A.R.E.4Paws has received a grant from PetSmart Charities for $120,000 to address gaps in veterinary access in Oceano.

“Oceano is a community that has chronically been without access to pet care of any kind,” said Isabelle Gullö, Executive Director and co-founder of C.A.R.E.4Paws, a nonprofit organization that assists pet families lacking resources in Santa Barbara and SLO Counties. “A large percentage of animals entering SLO county shelters come from Oceano and similar communities, and many of these pets are relinquished due to a lack of resources. The PetSmart Charities funding will allow C.A.R.E.4Paws to provide needed veterinary services through our mobile units to improve quality of life for Oceano pet families and keep animals in their homes.”

In 2023, PetSmart Charities announced a $100 million commitment over the next five years towards improving veterinary access for historically excluded communities.

“Most people today consider pets family, yet 50 million pets in the US struggle to access even basic preventative care such as spay/neuter procedures, vaccinations and annual exams,” said Kate Atema, Director of community grants and initiatives at PetSmart Charities. “While this issue affects families in nearly every community, those who have been historically excluded from human social services are most in need of pet services, too. We’re proud to support this innovative approach that meets the unique needs identified by those living in the communities themselves.”

On Jul. 9, C.A.R.E.4Paws will launch its first free Pet Wellness Clinic at Oceano's Parks and Recreation Department on 1655 Front Street.

“The bond between pets and humans is an incredible thing,” said Gullö. “C.A.R.E.4Paws’ goal is to keep pets healthy and with their families for life by ensuring that Oceano’s community members have continuous access to veterinary services. We are truly grateful to PetSmart Charities for this opportunity.”

For more information about C.A.R.E.4Paws visit care4paws.org. For clinic questions contact info@care4paws or call 805-968-2273.