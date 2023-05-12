Mother’s Day Weekend brings tourists from across the country to the Central Coast

PISMO BEACH, Calif. -- Mother's Day holiday weekend brings tourists from across the country to the Central Coast.

I spoke to travelers from New York, Texas, and Sacramento who are visiting their mothers, sisters, and daughters.

Rosemarie Solis from Texas and Judy Solis from Sacramento are visiting their sister who lives in Orcutt.

They said it's important to celebrate mothers all year long.

“It’s special. I mean, being a mother is it's a big-time, full-time job and it never goes away because you're always caring and loving for your children. And so it's a rewarding feeling," said Solis.

The Solis sisters were having lunch at The Cliff's Hotel.

The Cliff's Hotel and the Dolphin Bay Hotel Resort and Spa are having special brunch events for Mother's Day.

“We have a fabulous brunch plan for all of our moms coming to Liddo. We do have a three-course prefixed menu here at Liddo with a variety of salads, entrees, anywhere from steak to quiches, and then some yummy desserts. And it also includes one mom-osa," said Dolphin Bay Sales Manager Lisa Carnes.

The Dolphin Bay will host their annual Mother's Day Brunch at Liddo their signature restaurant.

“We have our beautiful views. We have one of the best wine cellars on the coast, just really honing in on that laid-back luxury for our moms," said Carnes.

Solis said she is enjoying the Central Coast views in Pismo Beach.

She said she is happy to visit her sister on this special weekend after not seeing each other for ten years.

“Love your mom. Be patient with her as she ages and just love her every day, not just one day out of the year, but every day. It's important,” said solis.

The Cliff's Hotel Brunch will be available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.