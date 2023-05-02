Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
Construction is underway in Downtown San Luis Obispo for a new parking structure.

CITY OF SAN LUIS OBISPO

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- This is the first new parking structure being built in San Luis Obispo in twenty years.

This project has been in the works since 2003.

The city says this structure is designed to fit current and future needs of the community and downtown.

They are calling this project the "Cultural Arts Parking Structure" because it's near the city's history museum, art museum, children's museum and the upcoming performing arts theatre.

The structure will also have 129 electric vehicle charging stations and will use solar power to help with electrical needs.

Demolition begins next week.

The project will be completed in 2025.

Tony Almanza

