Cal Poly hosts career fair for journalism students

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Your News Channel met with journalism students at Cal Poly.

Students asked about internships, job opportunities, and what it's like to work in the news on Thursday.

“I've just always been so interested in interviewing and reporting and like, I love watching the news. Like I've always wanted to be a fashion journalist or a news reporter," said Cal Poly student, Megan Dal Porto.

The event was held in the school's University Union.

“I'd love to be on the news too. Being on TV or like in some form of entertainment would be really cool. It's like a way to connect," said Cal Poly student, Niki Sadeghi.

Digital Content Director, Lily Dallow, and Managing Editor, Evan Vega, spoke with students about their academic and career goals.

For more information on joining our team, click here.