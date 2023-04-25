Cal Poly offers counseling to students following death of 20-year-old student

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- Cal Poly is offering crisis support to students following the death of 20-year-old student.

San Luis Obispo Police say Sean Hillman was biking at the the intersection of Grand and Fredericks on Friday afternoon when he was hit.

He was taken to Sierra Vista Hospital, where he passed away yesterday.

The college president released a statement saying the university’s thoughts are with Sean’s family and friends during this difficult time.

One-on-one sessions and counseling services are now available to students and staff experiencing grief.

SLO County Behavioral Health says grief is a normal response to trauma and the process can look different for everyone.

Counseling services are being offered at Cal Poly and in San Luis Obispo.

Cal Poly Counseling Services:

• Seek support at Counseling Services (Building 27) by calling 805-756-2511. Same-day

appointments are available for those in urgent need or schedule a brief screening within a few

days.

• If you need immediate assistance any time of day, call the Crisis Line at 805-756-2511.

• Campus Health and Wellbeing’s Let’s Talk one-on-one, virtual drop-in sessions are available for

students this Wednesday, April 26 and Thursday, April 27.

Hospice SLO:

https://hospiceslo.org/services/grief-counseling

Supportive counseling is available to anyone who is grieving a death or coping with a life-limiting illness.

Grief counseling is offered at any time, after any death. Counseling is also available to support

individuals with a life-limiting illness and their loved ones, offered at any time after diagnosis.

Wilshire Hospice:

https://www.wilshirehospicecc.org/grief-workshops-and-education/

Support groups are a safe space to share your journey through the grieving process. With grief comes

mourning; and while mourning brings healing, it’s important to have support and understanding while you are experiencing your loss.

For more from Tony, follow him on Twitter below: